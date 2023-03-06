Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Lack of intelligence report: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo blames the law enforcement agencies for lack of intelligence report, saying that the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo could have been prevented if enough intelligence gatherings were done by the authority. During Monday’s plenary session March 6, 2023, Tulfo, who expressed his deep sympathy to Degamo’s family, condemned the killing and noticed the lack of police presence at the crime scene at Degamo’s residential compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. “I would like to thank the police for arresting some of the suspects. However, the authority still has shortcomings, maybe in intelligence gathering. As far as I know, Gov. Degamo has been receiving death threats for a long time. Now, if he was receiving death threats, our police force should have found a way to protect the governor but sad to say, as I can see in the video, there was no police presence in the area,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “Why do they (suspects) have the courage to commit that heinous crime? If that was done to a high-ranking provincial government official, what more to our ordinary citizens?" he added. Degamo was shot and killed by still unknown assailants, armed with high-powered firearms, last March 4, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)