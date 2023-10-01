Photo Release

October 19, 2023 DAR gives justice to agrarian reform beneficiaries: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed national budget of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Thursday, October 19, 2023, says she is “very happy” with the agency because it seeks to give justice to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and provides them and their organization support to enable them to become more productive, enterprising and for them to grow into vibrant players in community undertaking. DAR officials told Villar that the agency has so far distributed 17,379 titles covering 15,817 hectares to 16,843 ARBs from January to October 2023. Villar said DAR’s proposed 2024 budget is P9.393 billion, lower than the 2023’s budget of 11.315 billion or a 17 percent reduction. The hearing also tackled the proposed 2024 national budgets of the National Irrigation Administration, Philippine Coconut Authority, National Dairy Authority and the Philippine Carabao Center. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)