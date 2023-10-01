Photo Release

October 23, 2023 Advancing migrant workers' welfare, Bong Go meets with OFW groups in London: Upon the invitation of the British Group Inter-Parliament Union, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Grace Poe as they represented the Philippine Senate during an official visit to the United Kingdom from October 16 to 18. The visit, led by SP Zubiri and Sen. Poe as co-heads of delegation, was Go's first visit to the UK. The invitation was aimed at strengthening relations of the Philippine Senate with its parliament counterparts in UK through a series of dialogues to exchange best practices in policymaking while strengthening bilateral relations, fostering economic security, and exploring areas of cooperation between the two countries. Go, who is Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, also maximized the visit to highlight efforts in promoting the welfare of more than 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UK particularly the more or less 40,000 Filipino nurses working there.