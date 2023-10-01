Photo Release

October 25, 2023 Probe on ASF vaccine proliferation: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar presides over the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing to investigate the proliferation of the unauthorized sale of African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine in the market while still undergoing trial. During Wednesday’s hearing October 25, 2023, Villar said the committee wanted to understand which agency is responsible or in charge of the sale of vaccine and biologic for animals, and what is the procedure for the entry of ASF vaccine in the country and the protocols of pre-trials before it becomes safe and available in the market. “The continuing spread of ASF is a matter of concern for the pig industry on a global scale as well as on the national scale in the Philippines,” Villar said. Further, the senator pointed out that “since 2019, when it was first discovered in a pig farm in Rizal, the lack of vaccine or effective treatment has made the control of the disease very challenging. The use of noncompliant and poor quality vaccine will not confer any protection against ASF and may add to the risk of spreading other acute or chronic disease.” (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)