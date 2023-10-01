Photo Release

October 25, 2023 FDA cannot delegate its mandate: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino insists that the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) is responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of health products, including food, drugs, cosmetics, devices and biologicals in the country, and its mandate cannot be delegated to other agencies. Tolentino made the assertion during the public inquiry of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform into the proliferation of the unauthorized sale of African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine in the market while it is still undergoing trials. Tolentino was reacting to the joint memorandum circular between the Bureau of Animal Industry and the FDA which pertains to efforts aimed at protecting animals from ASF. According to Tolentino, even if the two agencies were allowed to collaborate, the FDA should still be in charge. “The FDA cannot delegate its functions to another agency, not even the BAI. Only Congress can delegate those functions,” Tolentino said Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/ Senate PRIB)