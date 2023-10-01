Photo Release

October 29, 2023 Agriculture is the way to go: 25 October 2023. Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, joined by Senator Pia S. Cayetano and Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, meets the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary, Mr. Istvan NAGY, at the Agriculture Ministry in Budapest. Both sides agree to invest more in agriculture as the means of not only boosting food security but also creating more job opportunities. Senate President Zubiri stressed the importance of strengthening trade of agricultural products between the two countries. Mr. Nagy, on the other hand, expressed willingness to assist the Philippines through technology transfer, sharing of information and good practices and exchanges with its Philippine counterpart, the Department of Agriculture, to modernize the Philippines’ agricultural sector to be able to compete globally and meet the demands of the growing Philippine population. (Photos : OS Zubiri)td id="sidepane"> Photos

