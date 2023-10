Photo Release

October 30, 2023 Villar family casts their votes at LPCNSCHS: The Villar family composed of Former Senate President Manny Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, and Paolo Villar cast their votes for the Barangay and SK Elections at Las Piñas City National Science High School in Talon Dos, Las Piñas City early morining on Monday.