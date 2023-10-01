Photo Release

October 30, 2023 Legislate 1K monthly hazard pay for barangay tanods: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada proposes the legislation of a P1,000 monthly hazard pay to all duly-appointed barangay tanods, saying they deserve such incentive given the hazardous duty they perform in ensuring peace and order in the community. Funding shall initially be sourced from the budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), while its subsequent implementation will be included in the budgets of local government units (LGUs). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)