Photo Release

November 1, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian said the enactment of the proposed Ease of Paying Taxes Act is expected to drive foreign direct investments (FDIs) and enhance the country’s competitiveness as an investment destination. The measure was recently approved by a bicameral committee and awaits the signature of the President. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN