Photo Release

November 1, 2023 Undas 2023: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada visits the resting place of his grandparents, the late Rufino Pimentel and Manuela Fernandez, parents of former First Lady and Senator Dra. Luisa “Loi” Ejercito-Estada, at the Iba Municipal Cemetery in Iba, Zambales on Wednesday, All Saints’ Day, November 1, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada).