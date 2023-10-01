Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Zubiri reconvenes session: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri reconvenes session Saturday, November 4, 2023, as he called for a special joint session of Congress to receive and hear the message of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the House of Representatives. Zubiri underscored the strong, dynamic and lasting partnership between Japan and the Philippines with both countries sharing universal values of freedom and democracy. “Japan is one of the closest friends of the Philippines today in terms of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), Japan is the highest contributor and has the highest number companies in the country. In other words, they are one of our contributors to our high growth rate in the Philippines. And, to show our appreciation with this historic visit, we had asked Prime Minister Kishida to address both Houses of Congress in a joint session,” Zubiri said. He also thanked his colleagues for their show of support by joining the event. Senate will resume it Second Regular Session on Monday, November 6, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)