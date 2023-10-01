Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Congess opens special joint session: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (left) bangs the gavel opening the special joint session of Congress to receive and listen to the message of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the House of Representatives (HREP) Saturday, November 4, 2023. The first Japanese Prime Minister to address legislators at the HREP, Kishida said the Philippines is an irreplaceable partner of Japan. The Senate adopted a resolution earlier this year expressing the sense of the Senate in celebrating 67 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Zubiri, who sponsored Senate Resolution No. 77, said the relationship between the Philippines and Japan is a prime example of the power of reconciliation and the triumph of friendship. Also in photo are Japan PM Kishida Fumio (middle) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (right). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)