Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Senate accepts GAB from the House of Representatives: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri leads senators in accepting House Bill No. 8980 otherwise known as the General Appropriations Bill for 2024 from House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the House of Representatives Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Senate will start to deliberate the national budget for next year when it resumes session on November 6, 2023. (Bibo Nueva Espana & Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)