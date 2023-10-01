Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Senators attend joint session of Congress: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (4th from left) take a souvenir photo before proceeding to the House of Representatives in Quezon City Saturday, November 4, 2023, for a special joint session of Congress to receive and listen to the message of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. In photo are (left to right): Senators Robinhood Padilla, Mark Villar, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Manuel “Lito” Lapid. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)