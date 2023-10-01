Photo Release

November 6, 2023 Zubiri opens session: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri bangs the gavel Monday, November 6, 2023, signifying the opening of the 29th session of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress. The Senate will start working on the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget this month. Zubiri received the official copy of House Bill No. 8980 or the General Appropriations Bill for 2024 at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Saturday, November 4, 2023 when the two chambers held a special joint session to receive Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)