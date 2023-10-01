Photo Release

November 7, 2023 Culprits must face the law: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros seeks assurance that the current and former members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) will not be neglected even as she unearths another shocking truth about the death of more than 200 babies in Sitio Kapihan, Socorro, Surigao del Norte. During Tuesday’s hearing November 7, 2023 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Hontiveros stressed that the culprits must face the law. “It is clear that this issue touches on so many things that we hold dear as a society, how we take care of our children, how we view institutions such as marriage and religion, and how we treat the poorest among us,” Hontiveros said. “I trust that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Education (DepEd) will share the reintegration and rehabilitation plan for the people of Kapihan, and the ways by which the state working as one, can help the community move forward with hope and dignity,” she added. (Senate PRIB photos)