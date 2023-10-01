Photo Release

November 7, 2023 Weighing national security and protected areas: Citing national security, Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino asks whether protected areas may be co-populated by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Philippine Navy, and other military establishment when national security demands. During the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change hearing, Tolentino expressed his full support for the passage of various measures protecting several landscapes and seascapes in the country. The senator, however, wondered whether national security-related activities may be conducted in protected areas. “Are they completely barred from entering or doing an activity that would be conducive to national security interest?” Tolentino asked Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Responding to Tolentino’s inquiry, Francisco Feliciano of the Biodiversity Management Bureau said such military activities may be permitted as long as it won’t be detrimental to the ecosystem of the area. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)