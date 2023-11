Photo Release

November 7, 2023 With the ‘PBA Legends’: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes a breather from his busy schedule Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to join Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in the latter’s office at the Senate to have photo taken with two of the so-called Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legends, Francis “Mr. Clutch” Arnaiz (leftmost) and former San Juan Vice Mayor Philip “The scholar” Cesar (rightmost). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Cocoy Perez)