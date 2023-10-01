Photo Release

November 7, 2023 'Ligtas Pinoy Centers' bill to prepare PH for calamities: Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go pushes for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2451 or the proposed "Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act" on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Co-sponsoring the bill, Go said the measure would not only mandate the establishment of evacuation centers in every city and municipality in the country but would ensure the immediate provision of assistance to Filipinos displaced by calamities and disasters. He added that it would also address the use of schools as evacuation centers. "Now is the best time for us to be ready for any calamities and emergencies," Go said in his speech. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)