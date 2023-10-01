Photo Release



Plenary session: Committee on Public Works Chairperson Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. defended several local bills in today's plenary session (November 7).

Revilla highlighted the importance of legislating the conversion of local roads to national roads to ensure its upkeep and development and to free local governments from the costly responsibility of maintaining and rehabilitating such roads.

The solon also highlighted the rationale behind creating district engineering offices. He explained that establishing these would bring to the people better and closer access to public works development.