Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Jinggoy guests at ‘Kapihan sa Manila Bay’: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada talks to the media regarding his priority measures and the ongoing plenary discussions on the proposed 2024 national budget during the regular Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum hosted by veteran journalist and Philippine Star editor Marichu Villanueva on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Estrada said he remains hopeful that the Senate would pass the proposed military and uniformed personnel pension reform bill and the ‘Eddie Garcia’ bill that would promote the welfare of workers before the holiday break in December. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)