Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Senate scrutinizes DOE 2024 budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, answers queries from colleagues as he defends the 2024 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its attached agencies during the plenary session, Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Gatchalian assured that power consumers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will not experience brownouts next year, citing the forecast of the DOE for 2024. “The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is the catch-all complaint receiver on brownouts. The ERC recently launched their digitalization program so they can report via online,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)