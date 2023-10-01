Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Working together towards stronger Philippine-France relations: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri welcomes the new French Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency Marie Aude Francoise Lassalle Fontanel, to the Philippine Senate on 13 November 2023. Both discussed ways on how to further strengthen relations between the Philippines and France which have remained strong and vibrant in recent years. The Senate President thanked France for all its assistance in the areas of trade, defense, energy and people-to-people exchanges. The French Ambassador assured the Senate President that she will collaborate further with the Philippine Senate, just like her predecessor, to nurture the deep friendship and excellent working relationship between the two countries. The Senate President then mentioned how interparliamentary relations and exchanges between both countries have remained active, the most recent of which was when he led a Delegation composed of 8 Senators on an Official Visit to France and met with their counterparts from the France-Southeast Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, composed of members from France’s Senate and National Assembly. (Senate OIRP/Joseph Vidal, PRIB)