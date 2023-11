Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Ejercito sponsors 2024 SBMA budget: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors the P681-million budget of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) during the plenary session Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Ejercito said SBMA will focus its budget on the rehabilitation of the freeport area and its facilities. The Senate later submitted the SBMA budget for approval. (Arman Clemente/OS Ejercito)