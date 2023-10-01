Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Misinformed UN Rapporteur: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino seeks the opinion of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on how he perceives the recommendation of United Nations Rapporteur Ian Fry to disband the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). During Wednesday’s deliberation November 15, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Tolentino described Fry’s statement as intrusive and misobservance. He wondered why the UN Rapporteur made the recommendation as to how to end insurgency in the country when his mission here was supposed to be for climate change activities. “May we know from the good sponsor his views on the latest intervention made by the United Nations Rapporteur who was here for 10 days lambasting the NTF-ELCAC program for being anti-human rights because of some perceived violations relative to climate change initiatives,” Tolentino asked. In response, Dela Rosa said the UN Rapporteur was totally misinformed. He said the UN Rapporteur may just have listened to only one side of the story but failed to get the side of the government. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)