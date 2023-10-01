Photo Release

November 15, 2023 TUPAD beneficiaries to be trained by TESDA: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva solicits support for Senate Bill No. 132 which seeks to strengthen and expand the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) emergency employment program, or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD). During the plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of DOLE Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Villanueva said he filed Senate Bill No. 132 which seeks to provide wage employment assistance program for displaced, marginalized, and/or vulnerable workers by institutionalizing DOLE’s TUPAD program. “It will not only expand the duration of temporary or emergency employment program of the government. There is also an opportunity to be trained by TESDA to have a community-based training program that will allow the beneficiary not only to be trained, but also to be assessed and certified by TESDA. Therefore, at the end of the day, we'll be seeing beneficiaries not just having an emergency employment program, but also landing jobs as well,” Villanueva said as he reminded his colleagues to support his bill. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)