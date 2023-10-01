Photo Release

November 15, 2023 ARTA must be pro-active: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito urges the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to be more pro-active in addressing problems in the government bureaucracy to ensure an effective and efficient service delivery. In his manifestation, Ejercito expressed his disappointment to ARTA officials for their delayed response to his letter asking an update on the resolution of the case of several former San Juan City local government employees. According to the senator, these employees have been denied to get their terminal leave incentives since 2019. “For the record, I am hoping that they will still assist, even if the civil service and the ARTA would help these 12 employees who served San Juan very well…and what we are enjoying right now as a city, which is one of the most progressive, they contributed as a team,” Ejercito said. “Reminder, those who have less in life must have more in law. We should be more on the side of ordinary citizens,” he pointed out during Wednesday’s deliberation November 15, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the ARTA. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)