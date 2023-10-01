Photo Release

November 15, 2023 UN observer misinformed on NTF-ELCAC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa defends the proposed 2024 budgets of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Dangerous Drugs Board and Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency amounting to P7 billion, P334 million and P4.07 billion, respectively. During plenary deliberation of the agencies’ proposed budgets Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Dela Rosa answered queries on the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) reintegration to society, the P70 billion block grant and Special Development Fund of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and its unused funds and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Asked his views on the United Nations (UN) observer’s recommendation to stop the NTF-ELCAC program for being anti-human rights due to violations relative to climate change initiatives, Dela Rosa said the rapporteur might be the most misinformed foreigner to set foot in the country. He said the UN observer might had only heard one side of the story and that the OPAPRU was not involved in his visit. (Senate PRIB Photos)