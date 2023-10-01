Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Marathon budget deliberation: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the marathon deliberation of the proposed 2024 national budget amounting to P5.768 trillion Thursday, November 16, 2023. The Senate deliberated on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), among others. Zubiri said the Senate would approve the proposed 2024 national budget by the first week of December. The proposed budget is equivalent to 21.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is 9.5 percent higher than the 2023 national budget of P5.268 trillion (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)