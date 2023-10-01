Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Make people feel safe 24/7: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III appeals to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to always remain dedicated to their duty and ensure that the people feel safe wherever they are. Pimentel, during the interpellation period on the proposed 2024 budget of the PNP, noted that the police force is one of the most appreciated agencies of the government when it comes to budgeting, with significant resources allocated to support their general function of maintaining peace and order. “So, in return, we must make our people feel safe inside and outside their homes 24 hours a day, and if there is a crime, there should be a reasonable expectation to solve it for justice to be achieved,” Pimentel said on Friday, November 17, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)