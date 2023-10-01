Photo Release



Super Health Center breaks ground in Lipa City, Batangas as Bong Go continues efforts to bring public health services closer to Filipinos: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally witnessed the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Lipa City, Batangas on Thursday, November 16.

In his speech, Go emphasized the importance of bringing primary healthcare closer to the people. The senator, adopted son of CALABARZON with familial roots being a Tesoro from Batangas, also praised the local government of Lipa City, including Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, Mayor Eric Africa, and Vice Mayor Camille Lopez, for their efforts to boost their community’s health sector.