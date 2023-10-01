Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Multi-year budget for the Comelec?: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano pushes for the grant of a multi-year budget allocation for the Commission on Elections (Comelec). As the Senate continued its plenary deliberation on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) Monday, November 20, 2023, the senator said a multi-year budget would help the poll body better prepare for the upcoming May, 2025 national and local elections. "The purpose is for the Comelec to be able to manage and lead us to a fair and honest election," Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Photo)