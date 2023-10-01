Photo Release

November 20, 2023 AFP synergy: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says the cross domain, multi-mission exercises, as part of the synergy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), will help the country strengthen its defense against external threat. During Monday’s deliberation November 20, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND), Tolentino cited the recent joint exercises of the three services of the AFP: the Army, Air Force and Navy. “I've seen news reports of an exercise held somewhere in Zambales involving the Army, Air Force and Navy, perhaps an explanation as to the role of cross domain, multi-mission exercises as part of the synergy of the AFP would perhaps explain the questions being propounded by the good minority leader,” Tolentino said. Prior to Tolentino’s intervention, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros asked the DND how its budget will reflect its priorities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)