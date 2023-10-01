Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Go supports DND: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his full support for the military and uniformed personnel during the plenary deliberation of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies Monday, November 20, 2023. According to Go, the DND had relentlessly pursued professionalization, modernization and the development of the defense sector to protect national interest and to respond effectively to domestic and global challenges. He said the government must pledge to continue to provide the DND with the necessary means to carry out its mission effectively and to pay them back by continuing to provide them with a system that would cater to their needs. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Photo)