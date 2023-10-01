Photo Release

November 21, 2023 Senators call out overbearing, disrespectful DOT official: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes up in the plenary what he described as overbearing attitude displayed by Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) general manager and CEO Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion towards his colleagues, telling senators off through text messages to hasten the budget proceedings and prioritize the deliberations on the proposed appropriations of the Department of Tourism (DOT). Carrion received a mouthful from senators by calling out her inappropriate and unacceptable behavior. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)