Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Senate passes PENCAS bill on third and final reading: Senate President Pro Tempore thanks her colleagues for their help in passing her measure, the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) law on third and final hearing during Wednesday’s plenary session, November 22, 2023. Legarda admitted passing the PENCAS bill had been challenging given the technical nature of the measure. “I hope to have the support of my colleagues in the coming years to also give it (PENCAS Act) flesh, meaning to give them resources so that they can incorporate this in the mainstream budgetary process,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)