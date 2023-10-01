Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Jinggoy seeks support for PH’s bid to UN Security Council seat: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, lobbies before his foreign counterparts attending the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum to support the Philippines’ bid to have a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028. If elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, the Philippines will uphold the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes in advancing and maintaining international peace and security, Estrada said in his speech Friday, November 24, 2023, during the plenary session on political and security matters. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)