Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Courtesy call from Mexican delegation in APPF: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada (second from left) joins Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri in receiving a courtesy call from the Mexican delegation attending the ongoing 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum led by Sen. Sergio Pérez Flores. During the meeting, they had brief but substantive exchanges in sharing the cultural roots of the two countries. Senator Zubiri echoed Senator Estrada’s appeal in supporting the Philippines’ bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)