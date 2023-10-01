Photo Release

November 28, 2023 Sen. Cynthia A. Villar turned over composting facility: To help make their own organic fertilizer, Sen. Cynthia Villar turn over compostinf facility with shredder and rotary composter to Brgy. Zapote 5 in Bacoor City, Cavite. Villar said she is the proponent of giving composting facility to turn wastes into organic fertilizer so that we can save P10-billion from buying imported chemical fertilizer. As chairperson of the Senate Agriculture committee, Villarhas been allocating budget for the procurement of composting facility being distributed nationwide by the Bureau of Soils and Water Management. In photo are (l-r) Kagawad Fely Hernandez,Sen Villar,BSWM Focal person Glen Serrano and Brgy Captain Ernesto De Rosas (BSWM).