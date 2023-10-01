Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Reevaluating policies: Sen. Sonny Angara calls for the reevaluation of government policies that will help level the playing field for local arms/defense firms opening manufacturing plants in the country. Angara made the call during the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2455 or the proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act during plenary session Wednesday, November 29, 2023, as he noted that only one arms company remained open in the Philippines to date. “They did not receive the support from the government basically. Now that the population is large, it is perhaps time to reevaluate our policies. Because then, we were more export-oriented. But here, we are looking at the domestic market, not just for economic reasons but also for the reasons mentioned by the Senate President,” Angara said. (Joseph Vidal / OSEC-Social Media Unit)