Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Local holidays: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Wednesday’s plenary session, November 29, 2023, sponsors 10 local bills declaring special non-working holidays in different cities, municipalities and provinces in the country. In his omnibus sponsorship speech, Ejercito said it would be fair to say that local and national history are “equally important in our multi-faceted archipelago.” In praying for the swift passage of the bills, the deputy majority leader said the story of every province, city, municipality, barangay, and sitio is important. “Thus, these bills are not a mere populist exercise in handing out new holidays. They are an exercise in recognizing and celebrating local histories. This is also a step towards preserving these stories, thereby preventing them from being lost to time,” he said. Ejercito sponsored House Bill No. (HBN) 5826 declaring September 1 of every year as a special non-working holiday in Bukidnon, to be known as the “Araw ng Bukidnon”; HBN 3972 declaring February 21 of every year as a special non-working holiday in Marinduque, to be known as “Araw ng Marinduque”; HBN 4840, declaring January 16 of every year a special non-working holiday in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, in celebration of the feast of its patron saint, the Holy Santo Niño; HBN 3975, declaring July 31 of every year a special nonworking holiday in the Tangalan, Aklan, to be known as “Tangalan day”; HBN 3976, declaring December 7 of every year a special nonworking holiday in Virac, Catanduanes, in celebration of the “Kaadlawan nin Virac”; HBN 3969 declaring March 7 of every year a special nonworking holiday in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte, in commemoration of its foundation day; HBN 758, declaring June 21st of every year a special nonworking holiday in the Bayugan, Agusan del Sur in commemoration of its charter day; HBN 694, declaring June 20 of every year a special nonworking holiday in Guinayangan, Quezon, in commemoration of its founding anniversary; HBN 3962, declaring July 5 of every year a special nonworking holiday in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, to be known as ''Bambang day''; and, HBN 5259, declaring November 11 of every year as a special non-working holiday in Taysan, Batangas, in celebration of its founding anniversary. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)