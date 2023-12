Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Pia expresses sympathy, outrage over MSU bombing: Senator Pia Sm Cayetano condemns the bombing at the Marawi Campus of Mindanao State University that took 11 lives and caused several injuries. Cayetano said that the community will bear the trauma of the incident, as she called on authorities to act swiftly to bring justice for the victims and their family.