Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Sacred right to peace: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during Monday’s plenary session, December 4, 2023, strongly condemns the bombing incident inside the Mindanao State University over the weekend, which resulted in the death of innocent civilians. As the Co-Chairperson of the Senate contingent, Legarda said the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF) has been working on establishing intergovernmental relations through legislation and collaboration in pursuit of peace in the Bangsamoro Region through discussions on decommissioning, and the establishment of Shari'ah District Courts. As she extended her condolences to the families of the victims, Legarda urged all Filipinos to exercise sobriety and cited the UN Declaration on the Right of Peoples to Peace which “solemnly proclaims that the peoples of our planet have a sacred right to peace.” “I strongly condemn such barbaric acts on innocent civilians. There is no place in any civilized society for this inhumane act,” the senator said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)