Photo Release

December 4, 2023 So heartless, so cruel: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. grieves with the families of the victims of the bombing incident that killed 11 persons and wounded 45 others who were attending a Catholic mass inside a gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi City Sunday morning. In his manifestation Monday, December 4, 2023, Revilla described the incident as “senseless” and “utterly ruthless.” He said: “Places of education and worship should be safe havens, regardless of religion. So heartless, so cruel. Satan will be ashamed of the wickedness of those who do it,” the senator said in mixed English and Filipino. “Mr. President, condemnation will never be enough. Someone has to be held accountable. Someone must be punished for the lives that were wantonly taken. This is why we must call on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)