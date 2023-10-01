Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Probe to bring justice: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito condemns the recent bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City by filing Senate Resolution No. 875 to express the sense of the Senate urging the military and law enforcement agencies to undertake the necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice. “We condemn this terrorist taken a cowardly act and we pray for the victims,” Ejercito said in his short manifestation during Monday’s plenary session, December 4, 2023. “This act of violence against innocent civilians practicing their faith in a religious gathering is an act of terrorism that should be condemned in the highest possible terms,” Ejercito stated in his resolution. “Such barbaric acts have no place in our society that the government so long tried to become peaceful and accommodating to all religious beliefs,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)