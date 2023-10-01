Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Addressing DOH perennial issues: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros cites the Commission on Audit (COA) 2022 report on Department of Health’s (DOH) three perennial issues such as the low utilization of funds, wastage of funds, and deficiency in procurement process. During Tuesday’s hearing, December 5, 2023, of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Health on the ad interim appointment of Sec. Teodoro Herbosa, Hontiveros asked how the DOH intended to solve the following issues and structural problem. “May I know if the secretary is aware of the problem or has the secretary been already briefed about the spending performance of the department?” Hontiveros asked. In response, Herbosa said he had already instructed his officials to formulate a catch up plan and find several ways to improve the department's utilization of funds and eventually address the COA findings. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)