Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Proposed measures to solve ODA issues: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the Senate contingent of the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (ODA) during the continuation of the committee hearing in the House of Representatives Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Gatchalian asked the economic managers to submit a “wish list” of proposed measures that will help solve the issues hounding several ODA projects. “Later on, give us an update on those legislative proposals and what it aims to solve, particularly on these ODA issues. Let’s pinpoint again and not generalize what it wants to solve,” Gatchalian said. (O/S Gatchalian / Senate Social Media Unit)