Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Modernize DHSUD system: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to modernize its system as he grills the agency’s officials for inept and incompetent decision in relation to land and labor dispute cases of the DMCI Corporation. During Monday’s hearing, December 11, 2023 of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, Tulfo said the DHSUD should computerize its system to prevent corruption and impose transparency. “Modernize, because as long as there is human interaction there is corruption, it is easy to distort the system,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “I want it (modernization) as soon as possible and you have to submit to us (committee) the improvement you will make. Computerize all the transactions that will happen there, and when I mean computerize, everyone should know and anybody can check, open, not just you,” he pointed out. In response, Atty. Norman Doral, DHSUD NCR regional director, vowed to implement the computerization of its system as soon as possible. The committee has been hearing Senate Resolution No. 692 or the timely enforcement of judicial decisions in labor disputes for the third time to address the concerns and challenges surrounding the issue. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)