Photo Release

December 11, 2023 SRDP proof of Marcos administraton’s pledge to protect country’s territory: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses gratitude to his colleagues for the third reading passage of Senate Bill No. 2455 (SBN 2455), also known as the 'Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act.' The bill aims to empower the country to manufacture its weapons, fostering the development of the defense industry and reducing dependence on foreign allies. “Today’s approval of the measure on revitalizing the country’s self-reliant defense posture is a testament of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos administration’s commitment to protect every square inch of our country’s territory,” Dela Rosa said Monday, December 11, 2023. Dela Rosa also asked to be made co-author of SBN 2455. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)