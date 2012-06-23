Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Multilateral action: Sen. Imee R. Marcos says the government should encourage a multilateral action on the issue of West Philippine Sea (WPS) which the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has failed to do. During Tuesday’s meeting, December 12, 2023 of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs to deliberate on the ad interim appointments of 49 DFA officials, Marcos asked one of the appointees, Chief of Mission Class 1 Maria Teresa Torres Almojuela, what she would suggest to enforce the Philippine-China arbitral ruling, considering that the Philippines is not the only claimants in the WPS. “What in your view could have been the feasible move to try and enforce the Philippine China arbitral ruling? Is there anything in your experience that you could recommend to further enforce the arbitral ruling through the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)?” Marcos asked. In response, Almojuela said the Philippine government has been exploring all means to bring the issue at the UN’s various bodies. On July 12, 2016, the arbitral tribunal adjudicating the Philippines' case against China in the South China Sea ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippines, determining that major elements of China's claim, including its nine-dash line, recent land reclamation activities, and other activities in Philippine waters were unlawful. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)